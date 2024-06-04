DeWitt baseball wins second Diamond Classic title in three years

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It doesn’t get much better than championship Monday in the Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic and the 62nd rendition was sure one to remember. In one of the longest and most attended championship games, DeWitt’s Sam Leonard was the hero of the night when he hit a walk-off single to help the Panthers capture their third Diamond Classic title in three years.

“This team is really close and the bond is really tight on this team and that just makes it that much more fun to win it all,” Leonard said.

“It doesn’t get old,” Alan Shankel, DeWitt Baseball Coach said. “It’s it’s just like all of them. You get a whole new group of kids and they saw it happen before, so they want to be a part of it too. It’s just as special.”

Leonard also was named the Pat O’Keefe Most Outstanding Player after he went 6-for-12 during the tournament, scored seven runs with four RBIs, pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief, and hit the game-winning single.

“It has been a dream to hit a walk-off and I have never done it before and it is just fun to come up in a big moment like that and help us win,” Leonard said.

“For two days now, we’ve been talking about options of what to do with pitching,” Shankel said. “Because we play them again on Wednesday and Sam was not in one of the plans but we knew once we put that plan together, it was going to be completely different. You get in it and things happen. We didn’t expect [to play] 11 innings, but we’re both reeling pitching-wise for Wednesday, but Sam came up huge.”

DeWitt and Williamston will meet once again on Wednesday, June 5th in the regional semifinal game.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.