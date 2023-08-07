Dewey Dogger football has a big bite attitude to make a turnaround this fall

One might feel middling expectations about a football team with a first-year quarterback, a big void in the receiving game and other inexperienced pieces to play major roles.

But coming off a cumulative 3-17 record the past two seasons, the Dewey football program needs only some modest progress early in the season to amp up expectations for better times ahead.

The process begins this week as team camp opened Monday morning. Practices are slated for 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. through Wednesday. After-school workouts begin Thursday.

Throughout the offseason, second-year head coach Ryan Richardson groomed sophomore Ryder Muninger as his new starting quarterback. Muninger comes in with unimpeachable gridiron genes considering his older brother Trent started at quarterback well more than half of Dewey's games from 2020-22.

Dewey football players rev up prior to playing Miami in their home opener 2021. Miami won a close decision. The teams will meet again at Dewey in the 2023 debut.

"Ryder is a different style quarterback than his brother," Richardson said. "Ryder is more of a throwing quarterback. … Ryder gets out and throws well. He's very sharp and very cerebral."

Backing up Ryder will be senior Bryce Sickler, who moved into the starting role a game or two back in 2020, due to injury. Sickler also is penciled in to start at cornerback and wide receiver.

One of the primary stars of the offense will be one of the big guys up front. Braden Garrison, a nationally-acclaimed shot putter, will be back on the line as at least a third-year starter, Richardson said. Garrison is slated to play both ways.

Gabe Villanueva will be another two-way warrior, likely lining up at tight end or receiver on offense. Zaiden Masters "is one of our better players," Richardson said. "He'll play defensive back and wide receiver. He played safety last year. He does a little bit of everything."

Sophomore Easton Davis should be another receiver/secondary dynamo after garnering quality experience as a freshman.

"He has a phenomenal work ethic and attitude," Richardson said. "He's even-keeled, he doesn't get flustered. … He's always doing the right thing."

Evan Propper brings a powerful load to linebacker and could play a spotlight role on offense at running back. Gavin Lynch, who is a senior, "will start for sure defensively," Richardson said. Lynch played last year after having sat out from football his first two years of high school.

This is the first group of players in four seasons whose varsity high school careers weren't seriously impacted by the COVID-caused turmoil in 2020.

"There was just a lot of disruption for the guys who graduated off last year's team," Richardson said. "These guys haven't had as much of that. They've been through just a steadier stream of getting to workout and having more of a normal school life."

Richardson also is encouraged by his players' offseason evolution.

"We had a good summer," he said. "I feel we've got continuity, which is going to be a big help, for the first time since I've been here. We'll be running the same offense the second year in a row. We're doing things a little faster."

Dewey might not boast battle-tested varsity experience at some positions, but the enthusiasm, sweat-soaked preparation, stability of coaching staff, determination and chip-on-the-shoulder mentality could fuel the Doggers to a high-octane performance in 2023.

Dewey High's Braden Garrison lets the put fly during high-level competition this year.

"THE ARM"

Garrison has muscled his way into national prominence with his Herculean shot put elevation.

Within just 12 months he extended his range by more than 10 feet, an amazing flight of progress.

In June, Garrison eclipsed the 60-foot mark (60-foot-6.5-inches) during the Oklahoma Throws Series (Meet No. 7, June 10) to win the championship. He heaved the 12-pound weight more than a foot further than the runner-up.

Garrison is the defending Class 4A shot put king (55-3.5) from the May state competition. There was only a month in-between the time he won state and threw nearly six feet further at the Oklahoma Throws Series.

Garrison brings that heart of a champion to the soul of this year's Dewey football team.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Dewey High football amped up for turnaround campaign in 2023