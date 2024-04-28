DeWayne Carter had to tell family to quiet down after Bills drafted him (video)

Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was certainly happy to be selected by the Buffalo Bills. The team took him off the draft board in the third round with the No. 95 overall selection.

But he might not have been the happiest of the bunch in his home.

Carter joined the media via video interview after being drafted. In the middle of his conversation, Carter had to stop in the middle of an answer and hilariously tell those in the other room to calm down so he could speak.

Carter was in the middle of discussing being picked by the Bills when he stood up and went into the other room:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire