DeWayne Brown commits to Tennessee basketball

2025 center prospect DeWayne Brown committed to Tennessee on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound center is from Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. He committed to the Vols over Mississippi State, while also receiving scholarship offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia State, LSU, Ole Miss, Providence, Texas State, UAB, UCF and Virginia Tech.

He is Tennessee’s first basketball commitment in the Vols’ 2025 class.

Brown will play for Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. Barnes has compiled a 202-101 (100-60 SEC) record since 2015 with the Vols. He guided Tennessee to Southeastern Conference regular-season championships in 2018 and 2024, while winning the 2022 SEC Tournament title.

