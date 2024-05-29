DeWanna Bonner, Sun hit historic milestones in rout of Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No team is hotter than the Connecticut Sun right now.

The Sun improved to 6-0 on the 2024 WNBA season Tuesday night with a 70-47 rout of the Phoenix Mercury at Mohegan Sun Arena. It's their longest win streak to begin a season in franchise history, and they're the WNBA's only remaining undefeated team.

A big reason why? Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week DeWanna Bonner.

Bonner tallied a game-high 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting Tuesday night, including a second-half jumper that gave her 7,000 career points. The 15 year veteran is just the fifth player in WNBA history to hit the 7K mark, as she ranks fifth all-time in scoring at 7,003 points after Tuesday's victory.

She keeps making history! @DEEBONNER24 had the Ultra Premium Shot of the Game presented by @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/FEXG4yaqEz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 29, 2024

In fact, if Bonner averages at least 14.3 points per game for the rest of the season, she'll surpass both Tina Thompson and Tamika Catchings on the all-time scoring list, with a chance to overtake Tina Charles in second place behind only Diana Taurasi.

Bonner is Connecticut's leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, but the Sun have enjoyed a balanced offensive attack through six games, with four other players -- Alyssa Thomas, DiJonai Carrington, Brionna Jones and Tyasha Harris -- averaging in double figures.

Head coach Stephanie White's team also has played stifling defense out of the gate; their 73.8 points allowed per game are the fewest in the WNBA, and they held the Mercury to 23.8 percent shooting on Tuesday, Phoenix's worst in a single game in franchise history. The Mercury made just 1 of 27 3-pointers (3.7 percent) in the loss.

Check out full highlights from the Sun's win over Phoenix in the video player above.

The Sun will look to improve to 7-0 on Friday night in a home game against the 3-2 Dallas Wings. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.