DeWanna Bonner with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Minnesota Lynx
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/20/2023
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
The Sun know what they need to pull off an upset and carry on into a second consecutive Finals appearance after losing center Brionna Jones to an Achilles injury a month into the season.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
