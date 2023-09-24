DeWanna Bonner hits from way downtown

The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
It was a full-game effort for Wilson, even with a victory in hand and five more on the horizon to become the first back-to-back champions in 20 years.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
The NFL Draft prospect went ambidextrous.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
Aaron Judge is now the first Yankees player ever to record multiple three-home-run games in a single season.