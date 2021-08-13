DeWanna Bonner with a Buzzer Beater vs. Seattle Storm

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Becky Hammon can't wait for the time when it's normal for women to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn't the story. Half the world's population hasn't been tapped for their mind and ability and skill sets in the sports world. Hammon is entering her eighth season as an assistant and has been interviewed for several head coach openings but hasn't gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a NBA team.