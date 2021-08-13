DeWanna Bonner with a Buzzer Beater vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Seattle Storm, 08/12/2021
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Seattle Storm, 08/12/2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) Becky Hammon can't wait for the time when it's normal for women to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn't the story. Half the world's population hasn't been tapped for their mind and ability and skill sets in the sports world. Hammon is entering her eighth season as an assistant and has been interviewed for several head coach openings but hasn't gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a NBA team.
The WNBA introduced a new in-season championship this year, and the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun will face off in the inaugural title game.
Here is the streaming information and more for the 2021 WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game between the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.
Katie Lou Samuelson had to give up her spot on the Olympic gold-medal winning 3x3 women's basketball team after testing positive for COVID-19.
Track star Cameron Burrell died Monday at the age of 26. The former sprinter from the University of Houston was […] The post US track star Cameron Burrell is dead at 26, Olympian father confirms appeared first on TheGrio.
The two soccer players faced off against one another for the bronze medal.
"It’s not easy anymore, believe me."
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been gone from the Dolphins for seven months, but he still apparently can’t get over the Dolphins replacing him with Tua Tagovailoa last season.
A productive training camp for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins continued against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Haskins completed 16 of 22 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown as the second quarterback into the lineup for the Steelers against the Eagles. Mason Rudolph started the contest with Ben Roethlisberger being held out by [more]
When you read a line like the one above, you tend to be a little suspect. But that might be an accurate description of this near-ace.
A handful of Red Sox players simply haven't panned out this season, and our John Tomase has seen enough. Here are five players he does not want to see for the rest of the year.
With NBA free agency slowing down, the Lakers, Knicks, and Heat look like big winners of the offseason.
Dalton Del Don is joined by Vlad Sedler to talk about draft strategies, and when to ignore them, but the guys also discuss some RB injury news, Dak Prescott for MVP, and list some of the players you should avoid drafting in fantasy football this season.
Hideki Matsuyama's hands are usually seen flying off the club handle, post-impact, as he one-arm-finishes his swing.
Professional TV troll Skip Bayless got a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday. And he tried his best to not take it. At the conclusion of a segment on FS1’s Undisputed, during which Bayless questioned whether Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s weight undermines his ability to motivate pro athletes, host/moderator Jenny Taft chimed in. Skip [more]
A good drive from Cam Newton that stalled in the red zone. An efficient evening from Mac Jones. And 4 special teams penalties that surely drove Bill Belichick insane.
CHICAGO — Nearly six months after the Chicago Cubs signed right-hander Jake Arrieta, a pairing both sides envisioned as a fruitful reunion, he briefly paused while weighing a postgame question: Twenty starts into the season, do you have a sense of why it hasn’t clicked? “I’ve got nothing for you, man,” Arrieta said. “I’m doing the best I can, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.” With a quick ...
The most fascinating passing combo in Colts camp has been between sixth- and seventh-rounders.
Tim Anderson capped a day of Hollywood-like moments with a game-winning home run into the corn to give the White Sox a 9-8 win over the Yankees.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Chase Young: Here are five takeaways from Washington's loss to New England.