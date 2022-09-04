DeWanna Bonner with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
All the information you need to follow the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
Collin Sexton just got PAID, here are the details.
It came down to the 55th hole.
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
On a peaceful Saturday in Perth, 12,000 miles from the clamour and bombast at Flushing Meadows, Margaret Court has just seen Serena Williams thwarted in a final tilt at equalling her place among the tennis immortals. While “greatest of all time” messages flash up on the electronic tickers inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the statistical greatest, the woman with 24 grand slam singles titles to the departing Williams’ 23, is at the end of this long-distance telephone call. It is a distinction that now
Dustin Johnson rattled in a monster eagle putt at the first playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, upstaging the raft of newcomers to the breakaway circuit.
College football Week 2 early odds and lines. Predicting what they might be, along with what they actually are.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Where is Georgia?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- On Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara walked off of the field, into the locker room,
Retiring Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols got one final big swing in against the Cubs and got one step closer to baseball history.
Watch what Notre Dame head coach said about Ohio State after the tough loss in the 'Shoe. #GoBucks
"Interesting celebration there there by Tai Emery. Haven't seen that one before."
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.
Corona Centennial stays at No. 3 after loss to No. 1 Mater Dei in The Times' top 25 high school football rankings. Long Beach Poly moves up to No. 4.
Kelly is going with the Arizona State transfer on Sunday night, per On3's Matt Zenitz.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 1 of the college football season?
Johnson's last win came in February 2021 at the Saudi International.
