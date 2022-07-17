DeWanna Bonner with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/17/2022
The Open - full leaderboard McIlroy makes solid start to lead by two at the turn Smith fires five successive birdies to charge into lead Aussie birdies the 18th to secure victory at St Andrews
Rory McIlroy and Cam Smith staged a furious battle down the stretch at St. Andrews to close out a remarkable British Open.
Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber still knows the team very well. Among other things, he works the sideline for the team’s radio broadcasts. So with the Vikings changing coaches but not quarterbacks, Leber has some opinions about how things may go for the team, and for Kirk Cousins. “I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really [more]
Oh, to be Cameron Tringale. The world No49, a slender and elegant 34-year-old American probably flies under the radar to most bar true golf fans. But on Friday he had a front row seat to a rare meeting of golfing minds as the third member of a group that included John Daly, the Wild Thing, and Bryson DeChambeau, the physics graduate who rebuilt his body to exert more power on the ball.
Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate made her flyweight debut on the UFC Long Island main card on Saturday in a losing effort against Lauren Murphy. Tate came out of retirement after nearly five years away from the sport in July 2021 defeating Marion Reneau in her comeback fight. After losing to Ketlen Vieira in her next outing in November 2021, Tate decided to drop down to the flyweight division to try and make a run a the 125-pound championship. Tate's change in weight class got of
John Daly spent Saturday morning eight miles down the road from the Old Course with Eli, Peyton and Cooper Manning and Eric Church.
Jonas Vingegaard kept hold of the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday but only after surviving a fall and losing two key Jumbo-Visma teammates to injury which weakened his defences in a tense struggle for the title with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
Sports Illustrated ranked every Power 5 school based on its college sports value. Here's where the Buffs landed:
Justin Jefferson gave his list of the top receivers in the NFL and he put Cooper Kupp in a tie for 3rd
Vince Young believes redshirting would benefit Arch Manning.
When it comes to a trade for Juan Soto, the Giants are one of the most likely teams to land him according to rankings released by CBS Sports.
"You call it realignment. You can really call it chasing the bag. That's all they're doing, they're chasing the bag," Deion Sanders said.
It was, by a distance, the moment of this 150th Open so far. Resplendent in an emerald-green polo shirt, befitting this auspicious sporting weekend for the island of Ireland, Rory McIlroy confronted a bunker shot at the 10th so treacherous that he stepped away from the ball twice.
Last year, when the Eagles sent quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts, Wentz was able to tell himself that he was right and the Eagles were wrong. After one year in Indy, it became obvious that he was wrong about who was right and who was wrong. This year, the Browns have sent quarterback Baker [more]
Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Tigers, has been sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens in Triple-A.
Primoz Roglic, the 2020 Tour de France runner-up, did not start Sunday's 15th stage of the 21-stage event.
Once the Angels start negotiating with Shohei Ohtani on a new deal, the franchise should take the same approach the Nationals did with Juan Soto.
A group of college friends funded their lavish trip to the 150th Open Championship by placing a massive mid-season NBA Finals bet on the Warriors.
At every sporting event the crowd matters. Football is soundtracked by the chanting bellowing down from the stands.