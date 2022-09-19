DeWanna Bonner with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/18/2022
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/18/2022
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/18/2022
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
UCLA legend Troy Aikman called the turnout at the Rose Bowl for the Bruins' win over South Alabama an "embarrassment."
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Kyler Murray scrambled for more than 84 total yards on a wild two-point conversion in the Arizona Cardinals' game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Lakers are reportedly interested in trading Russell Westbrook to the Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Smith finished T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston.
The difference was clear: Spain held a massive 35-7 edge in points off turnovers.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Jimmy Garoppolo was seen skipping towards the tunnel to the applause of fans after the 49ers'27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Gillian Robertson's rear-naked choke finish of Mariya Agapova was tough to watch.
Tua Tagovailoa went deep twice to Tyreek Hill as the Dolphins completed a thrilling comeback against the Ravens. Jets shock Browns with frantic rally.
Two games in, and Broncos fans have turned on rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.