Devrin Weathers named football player of year

Jul. 1—Running back Devrin Weathers of Webb City has been named the Globe's football player of the year for the 2020-21 school year.

Weathers, who has signed with Kansas State, rushed for 1,782 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, helping the Cardinals to an 11-2 record, a Central Ozark Conference championship and a Class 5 semifinal berth. His numbers would have been higher, but Weathers sat out many minutes during second halves when the Cardinals had the game under control.

"His speed is the first thing that jumps out at you," Cardinals coach John Roderique said. "When he gets the ball in his hands, he has the ability to outrun anybody and make people miss. He also became a little bit more physical as a senior, which makes him a really complete runner."

Weathers was named the Missouri high school football player of the year by MaxPreps and the player of the year by the Central Ozark Conference and Southwest Missouri Football Coaches Association.

A three-year starter, Weathers gained 4,500 rushing yards and scored 59 touchdowns for the Cardinals.

"Devrin, like a lot of our guys, you have them when they are really young, and you see them coming up through the ranks in junior high, high school," Roderique said. "To have the opportunity to go to a Division I school especially, and just to have the opportunity to play college football is pretty amazing.

"He's a young man who has really developed. He's grown, he's worked, and he's matured. He's put himself in this position by showing up every day and working hard. He also has a lot of God-given ability. He's got better days ahead. K-State is getting a great young man. He's fun to be around, and I enjoyed coaching him every day."

Not just one of the area's top football players, Weathers also proved to be among the best on the diamond this spring. He set a Webb City school record with 53 hits while hitting an impressive .500 and swiping 38 bases.

