Devontez Walker’s dream of playing with Lamar Jackson has come to fruition

The Baltimore Ravens selected speedy wide receiver Devontez Walker with the No. 113 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The North Carolina wideout will join an offense helmed by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Walker was asked what he thought about catching passes from Jackson when speaking with the media following his selection in the draft.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Walker said. “I’ve been watching Lamar since he came out of high school, watched him at Louisville. I think he’s a great football player. He’s somebody that I wished I was on his team, and now that wish is coming true. He’s a great player. I love watching him, so I’m looking forward to being alongside of him.”

Walker brings a downfield threat that the Ravens have lacked since trading away wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft. With veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. no longer on the team, Baltimore will need another receiver to step up and replace his production. Walker will have the chance to earn playing time as a rookie in a wide receiver corps headlined by Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor.

