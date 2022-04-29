Devonte Wyatt goes No. 28 to Packers

Associated Press

The first round of the NFL draft began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders. The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round which began with Jacksonville selecting edge rusher Travon Walker. In between, former Georgia defenders Jordan Davis went to the Eagles at No. 10 and Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were selected by the Green Bay Packers with picks 22 and 28, respectively.