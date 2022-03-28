How Devonte Wyatt disrupts offenses

Last week, we outlined how Georgia interior defensive lineman Jordan Davis is now back in the first-round discussion, in the wake of his impressive performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

But Davis is not the only interior defensive lineman from Georgia in the first-round conversation, and frankly he might be the second one to come off the board.

That is because his teammate Devonte Wyatt followed up his own solid final season for the Bulldogs with nearly as impressive a performance at the Combine. Wyatt posted a 40-yard dash of 4.77 seconds, with a 1.66-second ten-yard split, both elite results for a defensive tackle:

Devonte Wyatt is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.63 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 50 out of 1325 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/bjyfDxhOm7 #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/Vi22VgfDcY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Having seen how Davis can impact offenses, now we can turn to his teammate. Here is a look at how Wyatt disrupts offenses, through three impressive traits as a defensive tackle.

Explosive first steps

Part of the importance of the Combine is that the testing results often reflect what players did on the field during their final college football season.

Wyatt’s 40-yard dash, and perhaps more importantly his 10-yard split, mirror one of the defensive tackle’s more impressive traits, and one of the ways that Wyatt wins on the interior: His explosive first-two steps off the football.

Consistently, Wyatt explodes off the snap with those first two steps, either penetrating right as the play begins or using lateral quickness to put him in position to stop plays that work towards the edges. That ability to waste no time in getting into gaps and causing problems for the opposing offensive line is a trait that translates quite well to the Sunday game.

We can start with this play from Georgia’s win over Alabama in the National Championship game. Wyatt aligns over the right guard in a 3-technique, over his right shoulder. Alabama runs the football towards the other side of the field, but watch as Wyatt’s first two steps off the line gain ground and slice him into the backfield, setting him up for the tackle behind the line of scrimmage:

On this snap from the SEC Championship Game, Wyatt aligns as a 3-technique over the left guard. Again, you see those explosive steps off the snap as Wyatt slices into the A-Gap, working across the face of the guard and giving him nothing to hit. Wyatt gets to the back again, for a three-yard loss on the play.

Wyatt’s explosiveness, and lateral quickness, was one of the reasons the Georgia coaching staff was able to dial up a number of slants and stunts along their defensive front. (As an aside, we need to again acknowledge just how incredible this defense was last year. We might see four members of that defensive front in the first round, between Davis, Wyatt, Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker. That…is insane).

On this play against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, Wyatt aligns in the A-Gap but loops around to the C-Gap on the edge, as the Bulldogs dial up a slant and stunt package up front. Wyatt bursts around to the edge, and gets himself involved in the tackle despite the stunt:

What we also see is part of the other trait we are going to discuss, which is Wyatt’s hand usage. As he loops to the outside, he hits the right tackle with a quick counter/swim move, before taking on the tight end’s slice block. That ability to counter blockers with his hands, as he does on this play against the tackle, along with his quickness, makes him a difficult package to handle.

Winning on the counter

The other aspect to Wyatt’s game that shines on the field is, as just mentioned, how he can counter blockers with a variety of moves.

While this shows up most often when Wyatt attacks the pocket as a pass rusher, as we saw on the previous play it helps the defensive tackle against the run as well. Any time you can evade a blocker, whether against the run or rushing the passer, you are doing your job as a defender. For Wyatt, his ability to counter blockers with an array of moves is a huge aspect to his game, and how it will translate to the NFL.

On this play from the National Championship, Wyatt works against the left guard:

Here again you see the ability to counter, as Wyatt moves from a power move at the start of the snap and transitions into a quick rip-and-dip around the outside of the guard. That gets him past the blocker and into the pocket, and while he does not get home for the sack, you can see the pass rushing potential as well as his ability to counter blockers once more.

This example, from Georgia’s win over Michigan in the National Semifinal, illustrates Wyatt countering once more, but with a different moveset. Here, Wyatt works against the left guard and after using the push/pull move, he transitions into a swim over the top of the blocker:

Working against the right guard, Wyatt mirrors the initial block but gets his eyes into the backfield. When he spots the run concept aiming for the inside, he swims back towards the interior, putting him in position for the stop.

Adding in the power piece

When all else fails, sometimes you have to win with power.

Football is, after all, a collision sport. One that tasks players, particularly those in the trenches, to impose their will on the person across from them.

Wyatt checks that box as well.

In addition to his well-rounded array of moves and counters, and his explosiveness off the snap, Wyatt can simply run through someone’s face when the situation demands it.

Take this play against Georgia Tech, which begins with Wyatt aligned as a nose tackle shaded to the left shoulder of the center:

What happened on that third down?

I am so glad you asked. Wyatt again aligns as a 3-technique on the outside shoulder of the right guard, and fights through the guard and the tackle to make the stop for no gain:

Bring on the punt team.

Wyatt’s impressive traits on film are going to have lots of opposing offensive coordinators saying those five words next fall. Which is why you will see a pair of Georgia defensive tackles coming off the board in the first round, likely with Wyatt first off the board.

