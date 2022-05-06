Devonte Wyatt becomes first NFL draft first-rounder to sign rookie contract

The Green Bay Packers picked Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt with the No. 28 selection in the 2022 NFL draft. Wyatt is Green Bay’s third straight first round pick from the Georgia football program.

Devonte Wyatt and teammate Quay Walker, who was the Packers’ selection at No. 22, will look to replicate some of their collegiate success in the NFL.

Now, Wyatt has signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $12.86 million contract. Wyatt will receive a $6.53 million signing bonus. His deal is typical for the scaled rookie contracts.

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt after being selected as the No. 28 pick to the Green Bay Packers during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wyatt is from Decatur, Georgia. Wyatt was a key figure on Georgia’s 2021 national championship run. He provided strong run defense and was one of the better interior pass rushers in the country. He finished with 39 stops, 2.5 sacks, and 27 pressures.

Devonte Wyatt joins Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, and more along Green Bay’s defensive line. The Packers run a 3-4 defensive scheme.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news of Wyatt’s signing:

The #Packers are signing one of their 1st round draft picks, agreeing to terms with #Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt, source said. He gets a 4-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $12.86M with a $6.533M signing bonus. The No. 28 overall pick locked in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2022

