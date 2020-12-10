Devonte’ Graham compliments LaMelo Ball’s approach to preseason: ‘He asks lots of questions’

Add Devonte’ Graham to the latest Hornets teammate impressed by rookie LaMelo Ball this preseason. On top of Cody Martin and even head coach James Borrego, Graham spoke on Wednesday about Ball and how he’s integrated himself into the team by being a willing and eager learner.

“…One thing about Melo that I noticed, he asks a lot of questions man,” Graham said. “A lot of questions, which is a good thing for a young guy, especially trying to learn. You’re not just getting all this information and then just trying to process it all on your own. You’re actually asking for help. Real coachable.

“I am trying to talk to him and make sure he knows the little things and if this happens on pick and roll, what he should do and what he should be looking for and stuff like that.”

With the Hornets taking measures to ensure safety due to COVID-19, the team has split into groups to watch film with Graham and Ball in the same foursome with Gordon Hayward and Cody Zeller. Graham noted that Ball has asked a fair amount of questions during those film sessions as well.

In terms of mentors on the team, there may not be a better one than Graham. From a playstyle perspective, Graham ran the 11th-most pick and rolls last season, a play type Ball will likely be placed in often his rookie season.

Saturday will offer the first look for the public at Ball as the team takes on the Raptors in their first preseason game.