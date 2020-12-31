Devonte' Graham with a buzzer beater vs the Dallas Mavericks
Devonte' Graham (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Dallas Mavericks, 12/30/2020
"She's got all of the tools necessary to be a heck of a coach in our league," Gregg Popovich said before handing the reins to Becky Hammon Wednesday.
As we tiptoe into 2021, the Sixers are still eyeing up James Harden, and a trade package is taking a little shape. By Adam Hermann
LaMelo Ball had his best night of the season on Wednesday, making history and proving he's a worthy top pick for the Hornets.
In Westlake Village, Lakers star Anthony Davis just sold his amenity-loaded mansion with a movie theater and indoor basketball court for $6.6 million.
Can Notre Dame keep it close against Alabama? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with the two teams and they weren't exactly optimistic about the Irish's chances.
A bowl victory that increased Mississippi State's win total this season to four and No. 22 Tulsa's failed attempt to add another unlikely comeback to its impressive collection this season took a back seat to the melee that broke out Thursday shortly after the Armed Forces Bowl ended. True freshman Will Rogers scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and had a 13-yard TD pass to lead Mississippi State past Tulsa 28-26 in a game that was tense from the start. ''I'm not sure what exactly caused that,'' said Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who referred to the altercation as a ''mosh pit.'' ''It was something before the game, too.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was shocked to see how loose things were in Florida.
The stakes for this season's finale between fierce NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco are far more one-sided that a year ago. Instead of a prime-time showdown for a division title, the Seahawks are fighting for the possibility of a first-round bye, while the 49ers are playing out the string of a disappointing season. ''Honestly, it's no different than last year when you're playing for home-field advantage and playing for the West,'' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
This should make you giggle.
As the calendar flips to 2021, which Patriots might have reached the end of their run in Foxboro. Tom E. Curran runs down 10 men who might not be back next season.
Nick de la Torre's five thoughts from the Florida Gators 55-20 loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.
Clemson stormed back to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl and punch a ticket to the title game last season. What will happen in the rematch?
What can Ohio State do this year to pull the upset? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with Ohio State and Clemson to see how the teams stack up this season.
Dalvin Cook's father died at age 46.
Texans defensive end J.J. Watt made an impassioned speech after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, saying, in part, “if you can’t come in and put work in in the building . . . you should not be here.” No one works harder than Watt, but he still might not be “here” next year. After 10 [more]
Has Daniel Snyder finally, actually ceded football control to someone who knows better?
As DK Metcalf was finishing up his rookie season a year ago, he took a glance at the Seattle Seahawks record book. After having 900 yards receiving as a rookie, Metcalf knew the single-season franchise record was well within reach. ''I knew it was going to be on the agenda this year to break it,'' Metcalf said.
When Jason Witten entered the NFL 17 years ago as a third-round pick in Dallas, his famously blunt coach, Bill Parcells, delivered him a simple message. ''He taught me early on, reliability, dependability, consistency, that's how you make it in this game,'' Witten said Wednesday. For nearly two decades that included a one-year interruption in the ''Monday Night Football'' announcing booth, Witten has taken that advice to heart.
Toronto's All-Star forward immediately left the floor after fouling out during Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
After James Wiseman threw down a "Giannis play" that featured a block, sprint to the basket and dunk against the Pistons, Twitter exploded.