Devontae Booker on prepping for Chiefs on Monday night | Giants Press Conference
Giants RB Devontae Booker knows it will be a raucous atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night in Kansas City, but is confident the Giants can go out and execute in the hostile environment. Booker says the key is keeping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense off the field as much as possible, which means producing an effective Big Blue running attack.