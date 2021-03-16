The Giants hope to have Saquon Barkley back to 100 percent for the 2021 season and they moved to add some depth behind him on Monday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Devontae Booker has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the team. The Giants can’t make anything official until Wednesday, but it certainly looks like they are rolling out the welcome mat for the running back.

Booker ran 93 times for 423 yards and three touchdowns with the Raiders last season. Booker joined the Raiders after four years with the Broncos, so this is set to be his first time with a team outside the AFC West.

Wayne Gallman, Alfred Morris, and Dion Lewis were the Giants backs after Barkley’s torn ACL last season. All three are set to hit the open market on Wednesday.

Devontae Booker agrees to terms with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk