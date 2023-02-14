DeVonta Smith's top plays 2022 season

Elena Delle Donne has faced an arduous journey to get back to playing at a high level. She's excited about how this offseason went for her.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for Chiefs.
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
The Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t do much as a rookie and he was doing even less in his second season, when he was traded to the Chiefs. His performance in Kansas City suggests that he was not the problem in New [more]
With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory. What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later? If Carr wants to play this year — and if he [more]
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Those who think the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick to the Colts are on high alert right now.
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
This was a wonderful father-son moment after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.
The Eagles' offseason changes began right away Tuesday as a top assistant coach leaves. Here's how they can replace him:
The Packers and Aaron Rodgers each have big decisions ahead, but Marcus Spears believes Aaron Rodgers will head to the Jets this offseason.
The message, of course, was sent with love.
After skipping the Super Bowl last year, Budweiser is back with its ad for 2022, "A Clydesdale's Journey," a reminder of the American spirit.
Here’s why Chiefs coach Andy Reid almost called timeout before one of the Super Bowl’s biggest plays.