BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

DeVonta Smith's Alabama pro day highlights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Check out some of the best moments from Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith's pro day workout as he prepares for the 2021 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

Recommended Stories