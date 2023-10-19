DeVonta Smith wants Eagles to make a permanent switch to Kelly Green uniforms

Philadelphia has one of the top uniform combinations in the NFL, but if DeVonta Smith has his way, the Midnight Green home jersey will become an alternate or throwback.

The Eagles will wear their throwback, Kelly Green alternate uniforms for the first time this year on Sunday Night Football, and the fans are clamoring for the unveiling.

Philadelphia will wear the 80s favorite in Week 7 and Week 12 at home against the Buffalo Bills.

DeVonta Smith also said he likes the Kelly Green uniforms so much he thinks they should be the #Eagles’ standard unis. https://t.co/Zz2fRohQOP — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 19, 2023

The 2010 season was the last time Philadelphia wore Kelly Green jerseys (and helmets). Shortly after, the NFL implemented a rule that teams could only have one color as a safety precaution.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire