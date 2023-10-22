DeVonta Smith wants Eagles to make Kelly Green their primary home uniform

Like plenty of teams, the Eagles have a throwback uniform that they wear once or twice per season. Like plenty of teams, the Eagles' throwbacks look better than the primary uniforms.

For the first time since week one of the 2010 season, the Eagles will wear their Kelly Green throwback uniforms on Sunday night, against the Dolphins.

Receiver DeVonta Smith said this week that the Eagles should make the old-school uniforms their permanent home look.

Many others would agree. And every Eagles is hoping that the latest use of the classic look results in a better outcome than the last time. On September 12, 2010, the Packers beat the Eagles, 27-20.

The Eagles host the Dolphins tonight, on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Football Night in America.

