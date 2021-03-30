Wide receiver DeVonta Smith made a late change in plans on Tuesday and did some drills at Alabama’s Pro Day workout after originally planning to watch from the sideline.

Smith injured his finger during the national title game in January and did not do any on-field work at the Senior Bowl as a result of the injury. After running routes during Tuesday’s workout, Smith explained why he shifted gears at the last minute.

“Really just sitting down, having a talk with my mentor, seeing what was best,” Smith said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “People were having questions about my hand, so showing my hand is not an issue. . . . My finger is alright.”

Smith said he got a bit carried away once he got into the mix, but that the main takeaway was that “it felt good just to be out there and show everybody” that he’s doing fine after the injury

DeVonta Smith wanted to show his hand is not an issue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk