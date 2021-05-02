DeVonta Smith thought he’d be the next ‘Rajon Rondo’ before transitioning to football
“When I’m on the field, I’m just a different person.”@DeVontaSmith_6 caught up with @EaglesInsider for an exclusive first look at what he brings to the Birds.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cFmWRsMT8y
Before DeVonta Smith became a Heisman Trophy winner, the former Alabama wide receiver has legit hoop dreams and thought he’d be the next great NBA point guard.
During a conversation with Dave Spadaro, the Eagles No. 10 overall pick admitted that basketball was his first love growing up and he always envisioned himself becoming the “next Rajon Rondo”, rather than an All-American wide receiver.
Smith went on to tell Spadaro that he had to make a decision as time went on, and that basketball was something he loved to do, but football was the sport he had to play.
Nick Saban, Alabama, and the Philadelphia Eagles are all glad Smith stayed on the gridiron, and became the Slim Reaper.
