DeVonta Smith shocks Cam Newton with response to Iron Bowl rivalry

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith let out a chuckle and a hilarious comeback when former Auburn football star quarterback Cam newton told Smith that now might be Auburn’s time

Newton stated “I think it’s our time now,” referring to Auburn being the leading football team in the state now that head coach Nick Saban has retired.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver laughed and responded by saying, “Ain’t gonna never be y’all’s time.” Newton seemed rather surprised by Smith saying this, but it’s safe to say most Crimson Tide fans feel the same way.

New head coach Kalen DeBoer will now have to take over the Alabama program, which comes with dealing with the in-state rival. The first Iron Bowl for DeBoer should be a memorable one.

