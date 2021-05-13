DeVonta Smith can sense ‘big rivalry’ between Giants-Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles have a long-standing rivalry that goes back to 1933 and have played some of the most memorable games in the history of the league over that time.

Many rivalries soften as time passes but the Giants-Eagles one just seems to get more heated with each passing year. Last season, in Week 17, the Giants needed the Eagles to defeat the Washington Football Team in the final game of the NFL’s regular season schedule in order to win the NFC East Division title.

List

9 Giants who must step up in 2021

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (who has since been fired) decided to bench starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of a 17-14 game in favor of life-long backup Nate Sudfeld, who was awful, leading to the Eagles simply surrendering on offense and eventually losing the game, 20-14.

The WFT won the NFC East instead of the Giants but the Eagles’ malfeasance didn’t end there. At the NFL draft this year, the Giants had the 11th overall selection. Dallas owned the 10th pick and the Eagles the 12th.

As the top 10 was rounding out, it appeared that Alabama wide receiver and reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith would fall to the Giants at No. 11 as Dallas was going to zero in on defensive players in this draft. Even Smith himself expected the Giants to take him at No. 11.

But instead of taking a defensive player, the Cowboys accepted a trade from the Eagles to swap picks. Philly then took Smith with the 10th pick, leaving the Giants out in the cold. The Giants then traded their pick to Chicago, who took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and Dallas selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 12.

The Giants ended up on their feet, getting four total picks from the Chicago Bears, including a 2022 first-rounder and the No. 20 pick this year which they used to select Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Through no fault of his own, Smith becomes a fresh bone of contention, so to speak, between the Giants and Eagles. The kid has no idea of the additional burden he will be carrying when the two teams meet two a year for the next decade.

“I mean with the draft you never know what to expect. You never know who’s going to trade up, trade down, so I mean things just kind of happened,” Smith told reporters. “From what I’ve heard and the things that I’ve seen, I’ve seen that the rivalry is pretty big just from that moment. But I mean, like, I didn’t know what to expect, it’s the draft. Anything can really happen.”

And now Smith becomes the latest log thrown onto an 88-year-old fire that is burning hotter than ever.

List

5 most intriguing games on the Giants' regular-season schedule

Recommended Stories

  • Giants' 2021 schedule: Game-by-game predictions

    Here’s a look at the New York Giants' 2021 NFL schedule, with some analysis and predictions on how their season will go.

  • Doug Pederson: I’m excited for Jalen Hurts and what he can do

    The Eagles have penciled in Jalen Hurts as their starter for 2021. They are one of the favorites for Deshaun Watson, and it’s possible the Texans could trade the quarterback before the 2021 season if he settles the 22 civil lawsuits against him. But former Eagles coach Doug Pederson is a big believer in what [more]

  • Eagles’ DeVonta Smith on Jalen Hurts connection: ‘It can only help so much’

    DeVonta Smith knows his connection with Jalen Hurts will help but he isn't going to rely on their past. By Dave Zangaro

  • NCAA women's regionals: South Carolina survives; Rachel Heck and Stanford roll

    Here is everything you need to know from the final day of play at the 2021 NCAA Division I women's golf regionals.

  • Steph Curry vs. LeBron James is a possibility as play-in game excitement heats up

    With just four days left in the regular season, the intrigue surrounding the play-in format has drawn more attention than the race for the No. 1 seed.

  • Blake Martinez: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for Giants in 2021

    Blake Martinez is excited about what the New York Giants accomplished this offseason and feels the "sky's the limit" in 2021.

  • Phillies, Twins increasing stadium capacity

    The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins are increasing seating capacity with an eye toward full stadiums in the coming weeks. In Philadelphia, social-distancing guidelines have been reduced from six feet to three, and on May 21, the capacity at Citizens Bank Park will be increased from 11,000 to 16,000, the Phillies said Thursday. On June 12, when the Phillies will host the New York Yankees, capacity will be increased to 100 percent for the rest of the season, and tailgating will be permitted.

  • Tom Brady Sr. says he ‘started salivating’ when he saw Buccaneers-Patriots matchup

    "We're coming up here to make our record 4-0."

  • NCAA Women’s Regionals: Emotional end in Baton Rouge

    Who's going to the national championship? Here's a recap of Wednesday's final rounds at the four NCAA Women's Regional sites.

  • Ewan wins crash-marred Stage 5, De Marchi keeps Giro d’Italia lead

    Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia and Alessandro De Marchi kept hold of the leader's pink jersey.

  • Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in Milan hotel

    Romelu Lukaku has been fined along with three Inter Milan teammates after a party in the early hours of Thursday morning to celebrate the Belgium forward's birthday which broke Covid-19 restrictions.

  • Panthers mailbag: Latest on offensive line, positions not addressed in draft and more

    What’s the latest at left tackle? What about training camp this year? Answering your questions in this week’s mailbag.

  • Eagles likely won’t get on a plane after Week 10

    The first half of the Eagles schedule includes trips to Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Detroit, but the second half won’t require them to do much traveling by plane. After a game against Denver in Week 10, the Eagles should be able to use a bus for all of their out of town work. [more]

  • Gaza crisis: Casualties pile up with no signs of ceasefire from Israel, Hamas

    Tel Aviv — With Israel and Hamas now engaged in their most destructive fight in seven years, the Biden administration is dispatching a State Department official to join the de-escalation efforts.The latest: The Israeli air force attacked a meeting of senior Hamas military leaders on Wednesday in Gaza and reported it had killed the Gaza City Brigade commander and the heads of Hamas’ cyber arm and weapons research and development department, along with at least three other senior officials.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The fighting intensified overnight, with Hamas and other militants firing over 100 rockets toward Tel Aviv and other nearby cities, and Israel continuing its air campaign in the Gaza Strip by destroying high-rise buildings, Hamas facilities and rocket units.At least 53 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began, including at least 14 children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Six Israelis have been killed and 200 wounded. The first Israeli soldier was killed and two others were critically wounded when Hamas fired anti-tank rockets at military vehicles along the border with Gaza.What they're saying: "Israel is not preparing for a ceasefire. There is currently no end date for the operation. Only when we achieve complete quiet can we talk about calm. We will not listen to moral preaching against our duty to protect the citizens of Israel," said Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz.Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a briefing on Wednesday: "There is a very clear and absolute distinction between a terrorist organization Hamas that is indiscriminately raining down rockets — in fact, targeting civilians — and Israel's response defending itself, that is targeting the terrorists who are raining down rockets on Israel.Blinken added that Israel "has an extra burden in trying to do everything it possibly can to avoid civilian casualties even as it responds."Behind the scenes: The Biden administration is trying to work with Egypt to push for de-escalation, U.S. and Israeli officials told me.As Axios reported Wednesday morning, deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian affairs Hady Amr will travel to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Secretary of State Tony Blinken confirmed that news later on Wednesday.That will be the most active U.S. intervention so far in the Gaza crisis, and Amr’s first trip to the region since assuming office.Meanwhile, national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on Tuesday to his Egyptian counterpart, Abbas Kamel. The White House said Sullivan discussed “steps to restore calm over the coming days" with Egyptian officials.State Department officials have also been communicating with Cairo.Sullivan also spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat. According to the White House, Sullivan condemned the Hamas rocket attacks and “conveyed the President’s unwavering support for Israel’s security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians."Secretary of State Blinken also spoke on Tuesday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Israeli officials tell me Blinken didn’t press the Israelis to stop the operation in Gaza for now, but he stressed the U.S. doesn’t want things to escalate into an all-out war and wants to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza.The big picture: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict had been a low priority in President Biden's early months, but once a crisis erupted, the administration found itself understaffed.Unlike his predecessors, Biden didn’t appoint an envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian issue. He still hasn't nominated an ambassador to Israel or followed through on his plans to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem.That has left him without a senior diplomat on the ground to talk to either the Palestinian or Israeli leadership. At this time four years ago, Trump’s ambassador was already in Israel.Instead, Amr has functioned as both the deputy assistant secretary and the de facto consul general and point of contact to the Palestinians.The state of play: Egyptian and UN mediators are talking to both parties, but were rebuffed by the Israeli government when they raised the possibility of a ceasefire, Israeli officials tell me.""We’re escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating. Stop the violence now."UN envoy Tor Wennesland on TuesdayThis story was updated with new details about the latest air strikes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tom Brady reacts on Twitter to the Buccaneers’ Week 4 matchup against the Patriots

    Tom Brady reacted to playing against the Patriots.

  • Zack Snyder says Warner Bros. is 'not interested' in his take on the DC Universe for 'Justice League' sequels

    The famed director told Insider that although he loves those characters "I don't know how to necessarily continue in that world."

  • As if Red Sox don't have enough problems, here come the Yankees

    The Yankees have snapped out of their early-season funk in a big way, and that presents a serious issue for the scuffling Red Sox, writes John Tomase.

  • ESPN predicts Raiders to make playoffs after 2021 schedule release

    ESPN predicts Raiders to make playoffs after 2021 schedule release

  • Philadelphia Eagles announce 2021 schedule

    The Philadelphia Eagles have released their 2021 schedule.

  • Don't Let Those House of the Dragon Pics Fool You - the Premiere Is Still a Long Ways Away

    The Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated upcoming TV shows - and we don't even have an actual release date. The House Targaryen-centric prequel series has been percolating for a while and has begun production, but beyond the planned year of its debut, we know as much as Jon Snow: nothing.