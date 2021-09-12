DeVonta Smith is second Eagles WR with 5+ Rec in his first game since DeSean Jackson

DeVonta Smith is the 2nd Eagles WR with 5+ Rec in his first career game since 2000. DeSean Jackson is the other with 6 Rec in his first career game. pic.twitter.com/HgkqnxUZ52 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 12, 2021

DeVonta Smith is off to a fast start in his debut with the Eagles and his five catches in the first half makes the rookie the second Eagles wide receiver with 5+ receptions in his first career game since 2000.

DeSean Jackson is the other with six in his debut against the Browns in 2008. Altogether, Smith has logged five catches for 52-yards and one touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

