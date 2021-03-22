DeVonta Smith says he weighs 170 pounds, won’t do drills at Pro Day

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith declined to be weighed or measured while at the Senior Bowl and said that would have to wait until the school’s Pro Day.

That comes on Tuesday, but Smith let the cat out of the bag on his weight during a press conference on Monday. He said, via multiple reporters, that he’s been weighing in at the “same thing I’ve been weighing” before saying that he weighs 170 pounds.

He was listed at 175 pounds by the school last season and that difference shouldn’t be worth much to any team that put a high grade into Smith’s on-field work while with the Crimson Tide. He’s smaller than other wideouts, but his production speaks for itself.

That production will also have to suffice on the scouting front. Smith did not play in the Senior Bowl after hurting his finger in the national title game and said on Monday that he won’t be doing drills at the Pro Day workout.

