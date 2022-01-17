Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith set the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie this season, but he wants to do more.

Smith said today that as he looks back on his rookie year, he sees things he could have done better, and things he expects to improve upon.

“There’s some stuff I left out there,” Smith said. “I’m still not satisfied. Still feel like I can be a whole lot better than I was.”

Smith led the Eagles with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns, and they’re expecting him to be the No. 1 wide receiver in Philadelphia for years to come. But he wants more.

DeVonta Smith on rookie year: I’m not satisfied, feel like I can be a whole lot better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk