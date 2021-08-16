DeVonta Smith returns to Eagles practice as the team begins joint sessions with Patriots

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

As the Eagles took the practice field on Monday for joint practice sessions with the New England Patriots, DeVonta Smith was in full pads and prepared to work.

Smith was listed as a limited participant after suffering a knee sprain almost two weeks ago, and the Eagles are hopeful he’ll get quality work in against Stephon Gilmore.

