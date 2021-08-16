DeVonta Smith returns to Eagles practice as the team begins joint sessions with Patriots
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Back at practice on a limited basis @DeVontaSmith_6. Very good news.#EaglesCamp pic.twitter.com/YhEXTKDldW
— Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) August 16, 2021
As the Eagles took the practice field on Monday for joint practice sessions with the New England Patriots, DeVonta Smith was in full pads and prepared to work.
Smith was listed as a limited participant after suffering a knee sprain almost two weeks ago, and the Eagles are hopeful he’ll get quality work in against Stephon Gilmore.
List
7 things to watch during Eagles joint practice sessions with the Patriots
Related
Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson week-to-week with a knee injury
Eagles' DT Fletcher Cox lands at No. 63 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Eagles' Jason Kelce lands at No. 92 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
Former Eagles TE Caleb Wilson claimed off waivers by Washington
Eagles DE Brandon Graham lands at No. 99 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
NFL Overreactions: Experts, Fans debate whether the Eagles will regret passing on Justin Fields