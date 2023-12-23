DeVonta Smith reports encouraging news about his knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeVonta Smith didn’t practice Thursday. Didn’t practice Friday. Was limited Saturday.

If you know Smith, you know it’s going to take more than a knee injury to keep him off the field for a key late-season NFC East game.

“That’s how I’m kind of wired,” Smith said. “If I can go, I’m going to go. … I know my limitations. There’s not much that can go on with me where I feel like I can’t play.”

That’s certainly encouraging news for the Eagles, who face the Giants at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Linc.

Beyond starters A.J. Brown and Smith, all other Eagles wide receivers have 21 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Smith got hit in the knee on the Eagles’ first drive Monday night in Seattle. He still played 66 of 69 snaps and caught five passes for 50 yards in the Eagles 20-17 loss.

How did he get himself healthy enough to play?

“Sleeping in the training room,” he said. “I’m always here. It doesn’t ‘t matter to me. Whatever I got to do.

“If I can walk, I can play.”

Smith has 74 catches for 957 yards this year and has already joined DeSean Jackson as only the second player in franchise history with at least 900 receiving yards in each of his first three years.

His 3,069 yards are 2nd-most in Eagles history by a player in his first three years, just 55 fewer than Jackson from 2008 through 2010.

His 233 catches with three games left are 17th-most by any player in his first three seasons. At his current pace, he’ll finish this year 13th on that list.

Smith has never missed a game. He, Jason Kelce and Rick Lovato are the only three players who’ve played in all 52 games since Nick Sirianni became head coach. Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus are among seven receivers league-wide who’ve played in all 48 games since opening day 2021.

Smith is listed as a limited participant on Saturday but does not carry an injury designation, which means he’s fully cleared to play.

‘That’s just me,” Smith said. “That’s just how I am. I’m not one of those guys have a little bump and bruise and say, ‘No, I’m not (playing).’ If I can go, I’m going to go.”

The Eagles on Saturday ruled out linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee), left guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), cornerback Avonte Maddox (pec) and cornerback Darius Slay (knee).

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who didn’t practice Thursday or Friday, missed practice again Saturday but nonetheless is listed as questionable for Monday. If Cunningham and Morrow were unable to play, the Eagles’ only off-ball linebackers on the 53 would be newly acquired Shaq Leonard and undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren, who’s never played a defensive snap in the NFL.

With Dickerson out, Sua Opeta will likely start at left guard, although rookie Tyler Steen is a possibility. Slay’s likely replacement is Kelee Ringo, who made his first NFL start on Monday in Seattle. Josh Jobe and Eli Ricks are also options.

Maddox remains on Injured Reserve after getting hurt Week 2 against the Vikings but is likely to be active next weekend for the Cards. He was actually listed as a full participant all week. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window on Thursday.

Right guard Cam Jurgens (pec) was a full participant for a third straight day and does not carry an injury designation for the Giants.

