DeVonta Smith remains out of practice; Jordan Davis, Haason Reddick return

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith remained out of Eagles practice on Thursday.

Smith injured his ankle during last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and he has now missed both of the team's practices this week. Friday will bring another practice, but the Eagles know they'll be playing in the first round of the playoffs and that may take precedence over pushing to get Smith back in hopes of securing the NFC East.

The Eagles need a win over the Giants and a Cowboys loss to the Commanders to repeat as division champs.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick (illness) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (ankle) returned to practice. Davis was limited along with cornerback Darius Slay (knee) while Reddick was a full participant on Thursday. Linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (elbow) were also full participants.