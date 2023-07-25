DeVonta Smith ranked in the top 100 NFL Players of 2023

With only 45 days until the start of the NFL season (but who’s counting), The NFL is releasing its top 100 Players of 2023. The list is voted on by the players, and since it is your peers voting, not members of the media, it has a little bit of added meaning for the selected 100.

Former Alabama wide receiver and now Eagles stand-out, DeVonta Smith, has been selected into the NFL’s Top 100 entering only his third season in the league. Smith qualifies for the list by the skin of his teeth as the No. 100 overall player, but to be in the top 100 in the world in any profession means you’re the elite of the elite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Smith didn’t miss a single game in 2022 as he started all 17 regular season games and all playoff games. In the regular season, he brought down 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. Smith alongside Pro Bowl WR teammate, A.J. Brown, were both key contributors in Jalen Hurts’ growth this year and played marquee roles in Philadelphia’s offense that ultimately finished their season with a Super Bowl defeat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles are thought to be the front runners in the NFC entering the season and everything is set up for Smitty to have a Pro Bowl season.

More Bama in NFL!

Josh Jacobs doesn't plan on playing for the Raiders anytime soon

More Bama in NFL!

Steph Curry is 'extremely excited' to have Bryce Young as the Carolina Panthers QB

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire