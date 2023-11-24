DeVonta Smith pops up on Eagles' Friday injury report but expected to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed Friday’s practice with a knee injury but was not given a game status and is expected to play.

Smith has not missed a game since the Eagles drafted him out of Alabama in the first round back in 2021. Smith was in the building on Friday but did not practice. He was seen in the locker room after practice.

The Eagles released their final injury report of the week on Friday and ruled out several players for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Here are game statuses for this weekend:

Out: Dallas Goedert (forearm), Milton Williams (concussion), Justin Evans (knee), Grant Calcaterra (out)

Questionable: Quez Watkins (hamstring)

It’s worth noting that both Evans and Watkins are on the injury report but are still working their way back from IR. Although the fact that Evans hasn’t been able to practice this week is not a good sign.

While Watkins is questionable for this game, he might not be ready to return. The Eagles would need to activated him to the 53-man roster before he’s eligible to play.

Goedert will miss his second straight game with a fractured forearm but the fact that he wasn’t put on IR indicates the Eagles hope he’ll be back within four games. Even if he doesn’t return next week against the 49ers, he might be ready for the Week 14 game in Dallas.

Without Goedert and Calcaterra, the Eagles are down to Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam as their only tight ends on the roster, although they do have veteran Noah Togiai on their practice squad. Togiai could be elevated for this game.

Williams suffered a concussion against the Chiefs on Monday night and didn’t have enough time to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol. Without him in this game, there’s a good chance rookie seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo could be active and see some playing time.

