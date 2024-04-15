DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles afre to contract extension

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football wide receiver DeVonta Smith has received a hefty contract extension from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL network insider Ian Rapoport. Smith’s new deal is worth $75 million over three seasons.

Smith was a star player for the Crimson Tide during his time in Tuscaloosa, and finished his collegiate career with a national championship and a Heisman Trophy, a rare instance where a wide receiver won the coveted award.

After being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Eagles, Smith immediately became a valuable offensive weapon for the franchise. Through three seasons, he has a per-season average of 80 receptions for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

His time in the NFL is just getting started, and the front office in Philadelphia wanted to make sure he stays a member of the Eagles.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Smith and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire