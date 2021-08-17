DeVonta Smith will participate in team drills on Tuesday

Devonta Smith is taking another step in his return from a knee sprain.

After Smith participated in individual drills on Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the rookie receiver would take part in team drills on Tuesday. Philadelphia is conducting its second joint practice with New England.

Smith has been out since injuring the knee in early August. He was previously considered week-to-week.

The 10th overall pick in this year’s draft, Smith still has a chance to participate in a preseason game or two before the regular season begins.

“I always think it’s necessary for guys to play in the preseason and go through that,” Sirianni said during his Tuesday press conference.

But Sirianni added that how much not just Smith but all starters may play in Thursday’s game against the Patriots is still to be determined.

