DeVonta Smith partakes in an interesting practice drill

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the third wide receiver selected in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles with pick No. 10 overall.

The 2020 Heisman winner will be reunited with his former quarterback at Alabama, Jalen Hurts.

Recent pictures of Smith in an Eagles practice uniform have made the rounds, which gets fans excited for the season to begin.

Videos of practices are also starting to pop up, which shows fans and media members how rookies are dealing with the transition into professional football.

One video of Smith at practice shows him throwing a tethered football and catching it when it bounces back. Difficult to describe, fun to watch.

