DeVonta Smith off injury report, set to play vs. Giants

DeVonta Smith returned to practice on Saturday and is officially set to play on Christmas Day against the Giants.

The receiver does not have a game status after he was a limited participant in Saturday's practice.

"You know me — I'll be good," Smith said Saturday, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I’ll be out there."

Smith has not missed a game since the Eagles selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft. He has 74 receptions for 957 yards with six touchdowns so far this season.

Philadelphia has ruled out linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee), guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), and cornerback Darius Slay (knee). Linebacker Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) is questionable.

Offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (pectoral) is off the injury report and is expected to play.

Returning from injured reserve, Avonte Maddox (pectoral) has been ruled out for Monday’s game.