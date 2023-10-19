DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson return to practice on Thursday

There's some positive news on the injury front for the Eagles.

Both receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) are participating in Thursday's practice, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Smith and Johnson both didn't practice on Wednesday.

While it's no guarantee for Sunday availability, the fact that Smith and Johnson were able to get on the field Thursday is a good sign.

We'll see the level of participation for each player later on Thursday when the Eagles release their daily injury report.