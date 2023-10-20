DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson off injury report, expected to play vs. Dolphins

While two of the Eagles' key offensive players didn't practice early in the week, they will be available to face the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Receiver DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson are both off the injury report and are expected to play in Week 7.

Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury while Johnson has an ankle injury. Johnson was a full participant in Friday’s practice after he didn’t participate on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. Smith was limited on Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday.

The only two players with a game status are safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) who have both been ruled out.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle), tight end Dallas Goedert (groin), cornerback Darius Slay (knee), defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle), safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), cornerback Eli Ricks (knee), and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) are all expected to play.