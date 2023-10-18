DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson didn't practice on Wednesday

The Eagles have a few injury concerns as they begin their practice week to prepare for the Dolphins.

Receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Bradley Toby (shoulder), and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) all did not participate.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said he wouldn’t count Johnson out.

“He’s tough,” Sirianni said in his Wednesday press conference. “He’s one of the best players in the NFL and he’s tough as heck. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle), tight end Dallas Goedert (groin), cornerback Darius Slay (knee), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) were all limited.

Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), cornerback Eli Ricks (knee), and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) were all full.