DeVonta Smith lands atop a PFF ranking of the top-15 rookie WR situations in 2021

1. DEVONTA SMITH, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR38 (77.5 ADP)

Philadelphia got very little production from its receivers in 2020. No Eagles wideout crossed the 80-target threshold last season, and Travis Fulgham led the team with just 539 receiving yards. While the situation may not sound intriguing, Smith is likely to enter this season as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

Smith is a totally different prospect than the Eagles are used to. The Alabama product dominated college football in his final season (playoffs included):

145 targets (1st)

117 receptions (1st)

1,856 receiving yards (1st)

23 touchdowns (1st)

4.39 yards per route run (4th, min. 25 targets)

He also won nearly every award possible, including the Heisman Trophy. Smith should be the unquestioned top receiver for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who averaged the second-highest average depth of target (10.1 aDOT) among quarterbacks with 100-plus attempts last year.

Everything is lined up for Smith to have a monstrous season. PFF’s strength of schedule metric ranks the Eagles’ wide receiver schedule as the easiest in the NFL.