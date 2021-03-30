DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle won’t work out at Alabama pro day

The expectation is that Alabama star WRs Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith won’t work out today. Mac Jones will be throwing for a second time today and didn’t have either for the first session. But he will have RB Najee Harris running routes for this session I’m told. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 30, 2021

Alabama’s pro day is usually a chance for NFL teams to get a good look at some of the top prospects in a given draft class, but a couple of this year’s best won’t be participating in Tuesday’s workout.

DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, two of the top wide receivers in this year’s class, won’t be working out Tuesday, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Waddle suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss a decent chunk of the 2020 season, while Smith suffered a hand injury that sidelined him for the second half of the national title game.

Even without the pro day, both players are expected to be high first-round picks, and should be at full strength in plenty of time for training camp this fall.