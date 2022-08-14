DeVonta Smith, Jaquiski Tartt return to Eagles’ practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- DeVonta SmithLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jaquiski TarttLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jalen HurtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Here’s Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith coming right atcha. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/idTmZ1y5p5
— Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 14, 2022
The Eagles have reinforcements returning as wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice after an extended absence.
Smith missed the bulk of the first ten training camp practices with a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with a personal matter.
Philadelphia wanted to take things easy with the second-year wide receiver who’ll pair with A.J. Brown to give quarterback Jalen Hurts a dynamic duo on the outside. Tartt’s return was vital for a player that could lose out on a roster spot at a crowded safety position.
List
10 standouts from the Eagles preseason opener against the Jets
List
10 big takeaways from the Eagles 24-21 loss to the Jets in preseason opener
Related
Eagles' rookie WR Britain Covey could miss time with a thumb injury
Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets
Eagles to induct Hugh Douglas, Trent Cole into team’s Hall of Fame
Watch: Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts caps a perfect opening drive with a TD pass to Dallas Goedert
Eagles to sign RB DeAndre Torrey