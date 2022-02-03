DeVonta Smith on Jalen Hurts being the future at QB for the Eagles

DeVonta Smith loves the 76ers and during a recent sitdown with Danny Green, the talented wide receiver talked about Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the development of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Smith and Hurts’ relationship goes beyond football and during the podcast episode, the wide receiver talked about his quarterback, not shying away from improvement, while also attacking the day and continuing working to get better.

Hurts just had ankle surgery and even before the procedure, the Eagles quarterback had already talked about starting the work on his third season immediately after Philadelphia suffered a 31-10 loss to the Buccaneers in the wild card round.

Hurts will use this spring and summer to work on his accuracy and ability to be an elite passer while working through his professions.

