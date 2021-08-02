DeVonta Smith injury: Eagles WR week to week with knee sprain

Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith diagnosed with knee sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is listed as “week to week” with a knee sprain, the Eagles announced Monday morning.

The Eagles privately do not seem overly concerned about the injury. The week-to-week designation generally means a player will miss at least two weeks, although the Eagles don’t put specific timetables on injuries.

Smith, the 10th player taken in this year’s draft, hurt his knee toward the end of the Eagles’ non-padded practice at the NovaCare Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers at the Linc is 10 days away. They also have preseason games against the Patriots on Aug. 19 and the Jets on Aug. 27. The regular-season opener against the Falcons is 41 days away.

This is the second year in a row the Eagles have drafted a wide receiver in the first round and the second year in a row he’s gotten hurt in camp.

Jalen Reagor, the 21st player taken in last year’s draft, suffered a dislocated shoulder on Aug. 30 and was expected to be out for four weeks but was back in time for the Eagles’ opener against Washington on Sept. 13. He then suffered a ligament tear in his thumb a week alter against the Rams and missed five games.

Reagor went on to catch 31 passes for 396 yards and two TDs. He’s been limited so far in this camp after failing his conditioning test.

The 22-year-old Smith last year became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard in 1991. He led the BCS with 117 catches, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns and became the first player with 100 catches, 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns since Michael Crabtree of Texas Tech in 2007.

