Associated Press

President Faustin Archange Touadera was sworn in for a second term Tuesday in Central African Republic as he faces a growing threat from an armed rebellion linked to the country's former strongman Francois Bozize. “We believe that this is a declaration of intent and wishful thinking that will not be followed up,” said Justin Plisson, an activist with the MLPC opposition party. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this year that Central African Republic is now at “a critical juncture."