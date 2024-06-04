DeVonta Smith on growing WR salaries: You can’t count pockets; I’m where I want to be

DeVonta Smith is the eighth highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, but he could have been higher had he waited until after players like Nico Collins and Jaylen Waddle signed lucrative extensions with their respective teams.

Smith, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick in 2020, and the Eagles have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension to keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

DeVonta Smith was asked if recent big money WR extensions have changed how he feels about his contract. “You can’t be counting the pockets of others. I’m where I want to be.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/2xJdcY9KB4 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 4, 2024

The wide receiver market has exploded, with four of the five highest-paid pass-catchers signing contract extensions since late April. Vikings’ All-Pro Justin Jefferson just broke A.J. Brown’s record mark with a four-year, $140 million pact reached Monday, while Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle also reeled in big deals.

Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk, and Cincinnati Bengals’ JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins are all looking next in line to score massive payouts.

Smith signed a three-year, $75 million extension extension that includes $51 million guaranteed after he recorded 240 catches for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns over his first three seasons with Philadelphia.

Smith shattered the Eagles rookie record for receiving yards (916) in 2021, surpassing a mark previously held by DeSean Jackson, and established a team record for single-season receptions by a wide receiver (95) in 2022.

Smith logged 1,000 yards receiving for a second consecutive year in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire